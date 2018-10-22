A Pacific hurricane to bring East Texas another round of rain

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High-level clouds continue to stream overhead from the Pacific Ocean, leading to overcast skies in East Texas.
This Pacific cloud cover is coming from Hurricane Willa, which is a major hurricane and expected to make landfall along the west coast of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.
Much of Willa’s moisture will stream into Texas this week, which will provide us with a 30% chance of light showers on Tuesday before ramping up to 80% on Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts will average one-to-three inches this week, with a few spots possibly receiving over three inches of rainfall before our skies dry out by Thursday afternoon.
A cold front moving in will clear out our skies by Thursday evening, giving way to a nice stretch of sunny, cool, and pleasant weather from Friday through early next week.
In the meantime, we have a few cloudy, damp, and gloomy days looming as our wet fall continues.
