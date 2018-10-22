Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overnight skies will remain mostly clear and with a light breeze from the east, overnight lows will be allowed to dip into the chilly middle 40s! Tomorrow we’ll wake up with mostly sunny skies which will warm us into the middle to upper 60s for highs tomorrow before cloud cover begins to build in the late afternoon. Tomorrow night will see partly cloudy skies and another round of chilly middle to upper 40s for overnight lows. Heading into the midweek, a southwesterly flow aloft will pull moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Willa bringing likely rain chances into the second half of Wednesday throughout Thursday. Sunny skies will return by the weekend with temps warming into the lower 70s.