Trinity County Sheriff: Man wanted for charge of aggravated sexual assault

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
According to a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, 30-year old Brandon Hopp, also known as “squirrel," is wanted for charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault stemming from an incident which TCSO Deputies were called out to on October 19, 2018.
The post said due to the seriousness of the crime and to protect the victim’s identity, the sheriff’s office will not release any further information regarding the incident at this time.
The post said anyone who is caught harboring Hopp could be charged with Hindering Apprehension/Prosecution of a Known Felon, which is a Felony of the 3rd Degree.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hopp, authorities encourage you to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642 -1424 or Trinity County Crime-Stoppers at (936) 639 - TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.