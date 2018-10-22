Trump space force - a real need but hazy planning

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, center, is greeted by Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis before speaking at an event on the creation of a United States Space Force at the Pentagon. With his demand that the Pentagon create a new military service -- a Space Force to assure “American dominance in space” -- President Donald Trump has injected urgency into a long-meandering debate over the best way to protect U.S. interests in space, both military and commercial. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)