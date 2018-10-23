Broaddus man injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 57-year-old Broaddus man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on State Highway 105 in Hardin County Monday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Monday near Old Sour Lake Road.
The initial investigation shows that Esmon Rushing Jr. was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup east on SH 105 when for an unknow reason, he crossed the center line and struck a 2005 International truck tractor/semi-trailer rig, the press release stated.
“The impact of the collision caused the Chevrolet to spin into the ditch,” the press release stated.
A medical helicopter airlifted Rushing to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 37-year-old man from Houston, was not injured in the crash.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.