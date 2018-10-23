Campaign shirts, pins, hats not allowed at voting locations

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - You probably know that it’s against Texas law to use your phone inside the voting booth, but that’s not all you can’t take with you.
You’ll also need to leave any clothing or accessories that advocate for a political candidate at home. Wearing that T-shirt or campaign pin is a form of electioneering, which is prohibited within a hundred feet of a voting location.
There are some things you can bring with you to the booths, though. Nacogdoches County Elections Administrator Todd Stallings said that voters are permitted to bring printed material such as newspaper or magazine articles in to the booths to review while voting.
Of course, it’s not likely voters are actively trying to break these rules.
“You know, I don’t think most people do it intentionally,” Stallings said. "We do have to tap some people on the shoulder, just because they may not be aware of it.”
These infringements are usually easy to fix, so Stallings said they shouldn’t keep you from the voting booths. He said he encourages registered voters to take advantage of the early voting process.
“It’s very fast for most people, Stallings said. "I don’t think we’ve had anyone have to wait more than five minutes at the most.”
