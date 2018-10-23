Jasper girl to be featured in UPS commercial after friendship with delivery driver

Parson Blue Herrington’s fascination with UPS began as deliveries started pouring in when the family started a book drive called Parson Blue Book Club to give back to Texas Children’s Hospital. Parson was born with a rare genetic disorder that did not allow her to breathe on her own. At 11-months-old, she received a set of lungs from a donor which saved her life. Back in July, her love of everything UPS was brought to the forefront when we shared the story of her friendship with delivery driver, Tammy Patrick.