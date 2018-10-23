Jasper girl to be featured in UPS commercial after friendship with delivery driver

Jasper girl to be featured in UPS commercial after friendship with delivery driver
By Khyati Patel and Jeff Wright | October 23, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 2:05 PM

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper girl’s friendship with a UPS driver didn’t just catch the attention of her community and local broadcasting station, it also caught the attention of the company, who will soon feature the 6-year-old in a commercial.

Parson Blue Herrington’s fascination with UPS began as deliveries started pouring in when the family started a book drive called Parson Blue Book Club to give back to Texas Children’s Hospital. Parson was born with a rare genetic disorder that did not allow her to breathe on her own. At 11-months-old, she received a set of lungs from a donor which saved her life. Back in July, her love of everything UPS was brought to the forefront when we shared the story of her friendship with delivery driver, Tammy Patrick.

On Tuesday, Parson spent the afternoon on set in Lufkin shooting scenes for the commercial. She’ll be featured in the ‘Wishes Delivered’ campaign, which UPS will launch on Nov. 12, which is also when Parson’s story will go live across all UPS communications channels, a brand manager said.

“The UPS Wishes Delivered campaign first launched during the 2014 holiday season, and the goal is simple: support deserving individuals making a difference in their communities and spread a message about the power of human kindness. This year, UPS will be spotlighting four individuals, including Parson Blue."
UPS Wishes Delivered Campaign

Before shooting began, the UPS team surprise Parson with a mini UPS truck to play delivery anytime she wants.

