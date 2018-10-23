Lufkin native comes out victorious in head-to-head battle on ‘The Voice”

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin native and current Tennessee resident Dave Fenley is making all the right moves on the hit television show “The Voice.”
Monday night Fenley went head-to-head with teammate Keith Paluso. Singing a duet of “I’m A One Woman Man," beating Pauluso and Blake Shelton naming him the winner of the battle, according to a press release.
The former Stephen F. Austin State University student grew up singing in church, but it wasn’t until college that he decided he wanted to pursue music.
According to the press release, Fenley views “The Voice” as being his last shot at being a singing artist.
