One More Drenching Before Drier Days Return to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After receiving some very light rain early this morning, we have seen dry conditions this afternoon to go along with a few peeks of sunshine as well.
Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived as Pacific moisture streaming in from Hurricane Willa will enhance our rain chances come Wednesday and Wednesday night across East Texas.
Our best time frame or window to see widespread, concentrated rainfall will be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Rainfall amounts will average one-to-two inches with this mid-week system passing through, which will add to what has already been a very wet month for us in the rainfall department.
Drier air will push into the Piney Woods by Thursday afternoon, which will shut off the rain faucet for good and set us up for a nice stretch of dry weather as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons under lots of blue sky from Friday through the middle of next week.
