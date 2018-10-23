2 people seriously injured in 2-vehicle Jasper County wreck

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 62 in Jasper County Sunday evening.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle crash on SH 62 near the intersection of County Road 804 in Jasper County at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
The initial reports show that Pamela Hoozer, 63, of Vidor, was driving a Honda CRV south on SH 62, and she was being followed by a Kia passenger vehicle driven by Cory Lummus, 23, of Beaumont, the press release stated.
“The driver of the Kia failed to control speed and rear-ended the Honda,” the press release stated. “After the impact, the Honda rolled over several times before coming to rest in the ditch.”
Lummus and his front passenger, 22-year-old Devon Noe were transported by ambulance to Baptist Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the press released stated.
Hoozer and her 9-year-old passenger received medical treatment at the scene of the crash, and the second passenger in Lummus’ vehicle wasn’t injured.
The wreck is still under investigation.
