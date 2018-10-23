Smith County grand jury indicts 3 co-defendants on aggravated robbery charges

TYLER , TX (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted three co-defendants on aggravated robbery charges in connection to an incident that occurred on Aug. 23.
When the Smith County grand jury met in the 114th Judicial District Court on Oct. 10, they indicted Christina Hooberry, 28, Kendrick Manning, 33, of Tyler, and Zack McCalister, 26, of Tyler. Each suspect was indicted on a felony aggravated robbery charge.
All three suspects are still in the Smith County Jail, and they each have a bond amount of $250,000.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested McCalister on Aug. 30, and TP officers arrested Hooberry and Manning on Sept. 13.
