Stacey Abrams defends presence at 1992 protest burning of state flag containing Confederate symbol

ATLANTA (WSB/COX/CNN) - The campaign for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is explaining her attendance at a state flag burning protest 26-years ago.
In 1992 Abrams participated in a protest on the steps of the Georgia Capitol.
Abrams was a freshman in college at the time.
According to local media, the Georgia state flag included a Confederate War symbol at the time.
The emblem wasn't fully removed from the state's flag until 2003.
In a statement, Abrams’ campaign said that her actions in college were part of a “permitted, peaceful protest against the confederate emblem on the flag.”
Monday, The New York Times reported that Abrams’ involvement in the protest first came to light on social media.
Two weeks from now, the people of Georgia head to the polls to decide who will govern the state.
Tuesday, Abrams is set to debate her republican opponent Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp.
The Kemp campaign has yet to comment on Abram’s 1992 protest.
