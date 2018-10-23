State Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks at NEDCO in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - State comptroller Glenn Hegar stressed the importance of creating economic development across the state to avoid it from happening in only metropolitan areas.
The top administrator over the state's finances was the guest speaker at this year's Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation annual luncheon.
Hegar noted the state's population grows on a daily basis, but it's not seen in every community.
"Every day when you wake up it's amazing to know there are another 570 people in Texas, just based on natural growth, and then there's another 530 that move to Texas every single day. We don't see that across all 254 counties."
Hegar emphasized the importance of connecting the counties to new commerce. NEDCO’s latest report noted a planned $75.5 million highway flyover and the promise of I-69 will create faster access in delivering manufacturing items to Houston.
