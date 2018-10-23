Tenaha, Garrison preparing for crucial 11-2A DI Showdown

Garrison, TX (KTRE) - The message was similar to both Tenaha and Garrison players on Monday; stop the run.
Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers enter the with a solid running attack. For Tenaha, the playmaker is Jay Lloyd who has filed in quiet nicely for Tre' Gardner who graduated last spring. For Garrison, at the moment it is Sabastion Porter but the Watts twins are just as punishing at the running game.
“I am not sure you cna stop Lloyd,” Garrison Head Coach Larry Prince said. “We are going to try to slow him down but stopping him won’t happen. On film you look at him and think he is a slasher but then he can mow people over. He is the complete package."
For the Tigers the feeling is mutual about the Bulldog running attack.
“No disrespect to our previous seven opponents but this might be the toughest running game we have faced,” Tenaha head coach Greg Jenkins said. “We went up and watched them play Gorman and he is tough. If you don’t gang tackle him then he is going to be tough to stop.”
In the district standings, Tenaha and Garrison are at the top in a race for the title. At 4-0 in district, Garrison has just one game after the Tenaha game Friday night. A win would almost guarantee the Bulldogs the district championship. Tenaha is 3-0 in district play with two games remaining after the Garrison showdown.
“You know at the beginning of the year, we did not know what to expect,” Jenkins said. “We had graduated 18 players and for a small program that is a lot. I honestly did not know if we could be here. I think though we are starting to find our identity. We talk every day right now about how this is a playoff week from this point on. If we want to win district every game from this point matters and it starts with Garrison.”
For the Bulldogs, Prince is not letting the thought of a title get into his players heads.
“We know what is on the line,” Prince said. “I still though am only focused on going 1-0 each week and this week it is Tenaha. It is big but for us every game is a one game season.”
