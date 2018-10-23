Trinity County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on whereabouts of man wanted for sexual assault

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.
According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Brandon “Squirrel” Hopp, 30. Hopp is wanted on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault and second-degree felony aggravated assault in connection to an incident that TCSO deputies were dispatched out to on Oct. 19.
“Due to the seriousness of the crime and to protect the victim’s identity, we will not release any further information regarding the incident at this time,” the Facebook post stated. “Anyone who is caught harboring Hopp could be charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon, which is a felony of the 3rd degree.”
Anyone with any information about Hopp’s whereabouts is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424 or Trinity County Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).
