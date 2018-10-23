WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016, file photo, WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, right, fights against Big Show, left, during WWE Live India Tour, in New Delhi. WWE returned to Indian after a gap of 13 years to entertain their fans. Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia. The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, to open the episode of "Raw." (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) (AP)