Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy and rainy today. Showers will spread into East Texas from the southwest and continue through the afternoon, evening and even overnight tonight. Rain will be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. The cold front moves through tomorrow morning and will push the rain out of the area by afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day today and tomorrow, with high temperatures barely making it to around 60 degrees. Clouds begin to clear Friday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. The weekend still looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures finally back to normal with highs in the mid 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday with some brisk north winds, but little chance for rain.