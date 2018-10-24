Angelina Lady Roadrunners ready for conference tournament

The performance against a nationally ranked team clearly gave the Lady ‘Runners a confidence boost: They went on to win the final three games of the regular season, outscoring opponents 8-0 over those three matches. Jerissa Grimes (2), Jasmin Keller (2), Daisy de Boers (2), Bailey Bowers and Makayla Lewis scored those eight goals for AC. Makayla Lewis moved into third place in the league with her 10th assist, and goal keeper Aubrey Pettett, currently in second place in conference with 82 saves, helped pitch the three shutouts.