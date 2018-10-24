Houston County jury deliberating in murder trial of 2nd suspect in 2016 shooting death

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Houston County jury is deliberating in the murder trial for the second suspect in the 2016 shooting death of Frank Thomas.
Brandon Hill, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Hill’s death. A spokeswoman for the Houston County District Attorney’s Office said the jury started deliberating at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Back in July, another Houston County jury convicted Leonard Intelisano of murder and sentenced him to 61 years in prison.
Both men were indicted on murder charges on April 1, 2016.
Intelisano and Hill were arrested back in January of 2016. They were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a press release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, HCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Jan. 13, 2016, and found Frank Thomas lying next to a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 south of Crockett at the intersection of County Road 4505.
Thomas was conscious and alert, and he was able to provide HCSO deputies with details about what had happened, the press release stated.
However, Thomas died at a Houston hospital about two weeks after the shooting incident occurred, and the suspects' charges were upgraded to murder.
