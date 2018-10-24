Inmate escapes Nacogdoches County custody

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who reportedly escaped custody while in the hospital.
According to the office’s Facebook page, Robin Copeland, 56, of Nacogdoches, was taken to a hospital after making a medical complaint. While there, her shackles were removed so she could receive treatment. That is when she somehow managed to leave the hospital.
According to the post, Copeland was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit and running on King Street toward North Street.
Copeland has been in jail since Sept. 17 on charges of tampering with a government record and three counts of theft and one count of failure to appear.
Copeland now has a new warrant for third-degree escape.
Anyone with information on Copeland’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
“Copeland is not believed to be a violent danger to the community; however we would urge anyone to use caution if they see Copeland and to immediately call 911,” the post states. “We would also urge our citizens to make sure that your vehicles are locked and no vehicles are left unattended while the engine is on.”
