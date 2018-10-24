Japan waits confirmation of identity of man freed from Syria

In this photo taken on Feb. 18, 2015, Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Japan's government says a man believed to be a Japanese freelance journalist who went missing three years ago while in Syria has been released and is now in Turkey. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference late Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 that Japan was informed by Qatar that the man, believed to be Jumpei Yasuda, has been released. (Kyodo News via AP)