Lufkin tech students helping football team prepare for gameday

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Despite the big wins so far this year, the Lufkin Panthers need one more big win Friday night to take command of the 8-5A DI district race.
The Pack will play Magnolia West Friday night on the road. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play.
"I don’t think there is anymore pressure,” head coach Todd Quick said. “I think the pressure comes from us wanting to play better than we are playing. Last week it was tough against Tomball. We have to be better on the field and eliminate the turnovers and we have to go out and play smart by not getting penalties.”
The winner of the game will be the lone undefeated team in district.
“They are playing good right now,” Quick said. “They have a good running and passing game and they are putting up a lot of points. We will have to take it seriously. In fact from this point on we can’t overlook anyone.”
As soon as the game was over, Quick and his staff went to review the game footage. For the team they have three angles. A tight shot from the top of the stadium, a wide shot from the top of the stadium and a camera in the end zone. While that camera does give a good perspective of the action, there is one more camera they use in practice.
“Coach Quick is a winner and he wants every advantage so he came to me,” Lufkin ISD instructor Mike Mchaney said.
Last year, Mchaney was able to get the school a high-tech drone that shoots 4K. His video classes were looking for ways to use it around the district and that is when he was approached by Quick.
"From the first shot I saw I was like, ‘I need to get us one of these,’” Quick said. “We started to sell lunches at the track meets and spring sports so we could get the money needed. It is such a great shot and the kids like to watch the shot so they are watching more film on their free time so that in turn is making them better."
The look the drone gives is more of an NFL Madden video game feel that so many of the players are used to.
"It gives us a way different perspective of the holes and the view,” quarterback Kewone Thomas said. “It is way more clear."
At first the drone was something that grabbed a lot of attention. "It is really kind of scary because you think something is going to hit you head and then you look up and it is just the drone,” Thomas said.
“I remember the first day it was out here in August and I looked over and saw Coach Cook motioning them to bring it down lower so her could use the drone like a fan since it was hot,” Quick said. “Now though it is just part of the practice.”
The new drones that fly over Abe Martin in practice are giving other students a chance to be part of the football program.
“I watch the NFL and then look at my stuff and it is the same with the same quality,” senior Cade Cox said. “It is really cool because the players will talk to us and talk about the shots we give them and how it helps.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.