Nacogdoches woman headed to Afghanistan to represent UNICEF

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There's violence in Afghanistan always, but this week it's so dangerous even humanitarians can't travel to the war torn country.
Dr. Karen Allen of Nacogdoches County has her bags packed for a second assignment to Afghanistan on behalf of United Nations Children Fund, commonly referred to as UNICEF. Allen, who has a doctorate in demography may leave tomorrow. Or not. Twice in two weeks, her travel visas were denied.
"Over 2,000 polling places had to be closed because of violence. There's been assassinations."
Danger comes with the job.
“There are risks from being killed when a bomb goes off and some UNICEF staff have been killed that way," explained Allen.
Armor cars, body guards, interpreters, and training are her lifeline.
“When there's a drill we all have to put on our protective equipment and run to the underground bunker," said Allen while displaying an image of her dressed in a bullet proof vest and helmet gear.
The risks of war, natural disasters, and poverty are worth it to this top level UNICEF representative of 16 years.
"I've worked in Philippines, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, the Pacific Islands, South Africa, back to the Pacific for Paua New Guinea and Pakistan and Afghanistan."
Allen retired from UNICEF after 14 years of service. She took one month off before becoming a contract worker with the agency.
When the humanitarian isn't meeting with heads of state discussing recovery programs, the kind spirit is on the front line directly serving children and their families.
"We have contributed to reduced poverty in the world, to increase the percentage of children who go to school. Certainly increased the percentage worldwide who are vaccinated."
The service leads to a lifestyle much different than her Lake Nacogdoches home.
While showing a picture of metal containers with windows, Allen explained, "These are the containers we live in. And living room." The image of a cot is shown in a room about the size of a small dorm room.
It’s a modest refuge from places where LOVE is spelled out with drawings of hand grenades and machine guns for public display.
"It's really difficult to see people who have been killed, including your friends. Sometimes I'm also haunted by memories of dying children."
Allen says UNICEF enables depression to be conquered by purpose.
“UNICEF has enabled me to instead of getting depressed about it, to feel every day when I wake up that I’m actually doing something about it.”
Allen modeled her travel wear when she is given permission to head to Afghanistan. A heavy coat, as winter is approaching, an ever present backpack and a head cover as a sign of respect of the country’s traditions.
"That's me ready for Afghanistan," said Allen with a smile.
Dr. Karen Allen’s husband, Mike Strong, and their two grown children support her humanitarian travels. She’s scheduled to return Christmas Eve.
