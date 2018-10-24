A rainy night ahead, but drier days are on the horizon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Pockets of light-to-moderate rain showers will continue to move through East Texas the rest of today and overnight before eventually shifting east of our area on Thursday.
Rainfall amounts will average one-to-two inches with this mid-week system passing through, which will add to what has already been a very wet month for us in the rainfall department.
Drier air will push into the Piney Woods by Thursday afternoon, but the clouds should hang tough for the rest of the day.
Once we get into Friday, skies will clear out, setting us up for a nice, extended stretch of sunny, dry weather across the Piney Woods, something we have not seen around here since August.
Chilly mornings will give way to mild and comfortable afternoons with low humidity under lots of blue sky. This gorgeous weather will be with us all weekend long and continue through the middle of next week.
