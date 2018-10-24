SFA continues investigation after unauthorized email account access

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Investigators at Stephen F. Austin State University still don’t know who is responsible for unauthorized use of school email accounts. Last weekend, SFA students received racially derogatory messages from a university account.
Various students from SFA reported receiving emails from one of the departments at the university. Chief Information Officer Anthony Espinoza said that this was a result of unauthorized access to those accounts. He also said that the messages sent did not represent the values of the university.
“The evidence we have from the investigation currently shows that they were user accounts used to access resources within SFA,” Espinoza said. “Unfortunately, the type of material and communication in some cases was racially derogatory and offensive, so we do apologize for that.”
Espinoza said that once they saw what was happening, the first step was to shut down the accounts that sent the emails. They also reset the accounts and the passwords, ensuring only the authorized users could access them.
As the investigation continues, Espinoza said that the university is taking other countermeasures to protect its student’s information.
“The other thing that we’re doing actually currently is upgrading our infrastructure to give us better visibility into our environment from data collection and logging capability,” Espinoza said. “If, unfortunately, we do have this type of incident in the future, we’ll have more information available to us to help us identify that activity.”
As far as reporting this incident goes, Espinoza says he has the diligence of the students to thank.
“I do want to thank our students for reporting this as quickly as they did, which brought this to our attention," Espinoza said.
SFA wants students to know that if they have any information about the incident that could help identify the group or individual responsible, they should contact the university’s police department.
