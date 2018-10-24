SFA looking for big win on Homecoming

The 'Jacks have seen just one game without any rain this season, the 93rd Battle of the Piney Woods indoors at NRG Stadium in Houston. Each of SFA's first four games this fall saw torrential downpours either right before or during the start of the game. Directly prior to kickoff of the Lumberjacks' season opener at Southeastern Conference stalwart Mississippi State, the skies opened up as a heavy rain storm moved over Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The following weekend, SFA had to cancel its first football game since 2001 following numerous lightning delays caused by thunderstorms in and around Nacogdoches. While in San Antonio, UIW's Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium saw off and on rain squalls leading up to kickoff that lingered throughout the contest between the 'Jacks and the Cardinals. Against Abilene Christian at home, Homer Bryce Stadium experienced heavy rain showers all the way up until about 45 minutes prior to kickoff as the turf held standing water for the entirety of the game. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, SFA battled McNeese in the pouring rain as the weather did not let up for all 60 minutes of game action. In Nacogdoches two weeks ago, the clouds darkened for the second half of play between the 'Jacks and the Bears of Central Arkansas as rain began to come down in Texas' oldest town during the fourth quarter. This past Saturday in Houston against HBU, SFA played the entire first half without any rain before blustery rain showers settled above Husky Stadium for much of the second half. For a change, Saturday afternoon's forecast in east Texas is calling for sunny skies and only a 20 percent chance of precipitation.