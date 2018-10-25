AP: Defense Secretary Mattis to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (KLTV) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order to send 800 or more troops to the southern border, according to the Associated Press.
AP reports that an U.S. official says Mattis will sign an order “as early as Thursday morning” sending troops to the border to help support Border Patrol. AP says that he is responding to a request from President Donald Trump.
According to the AP, there are already 2 ,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border.
