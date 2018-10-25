Clearing out and drying out as we head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain has left the scene and we should not see it for several days as we finally get an extended stretch of sunshine and dry weather returning to the Piney Woods for the first time since August.
Some early morning low clouds and patchy fog on Friday will give way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a pleasant afternoon, with highs in the lower 70′s and low humidity.
Chilly mornings will give way to warm and comfortable afternoons with low humidity under lots of blue sky this weekend as high pressure dominates our weather landscape. This gorgeous weather will be with us all weekend long and continue through the middle of next week.
Our next significant storm system and cold front will move in on Halloween night or the following Thursday. That will coincide when our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will return to our area as well.
