Houston County jury sentences 2nd suspect in Frank Thomas shooting death to 20 years

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - A Houston County jury has sentenced the second man involved in the 2016 shooting death of Frank Thomas to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar said the jury handed down Brandon Hill’s sentence Thursday afternoon.
Hill was originally facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Thomas' death. However, the jury found Hill guilty of the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday, Kaspar said.
The maximum sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is 20 years.
A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said the jury started deliberating at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Back in July, another Houston County jury convicted Leonard Intelisano of murder and sentenced him to 61 years in prison.
Both men were indicted on murder charges on April 1, 2016.
Intelisano and Hill were arrested back in January of 2016. They were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a press release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, HCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Jan. 13, 2016, and found Frank Thomas lying next to a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 south of Crockett at the intersection of County Road 4505.
Thomas was conscious and alert, and he was able to provide HCSO deputies with details about what had happened, the press release stated.
However, Thomas died at a Houston hospital about two weeks after the shooting incident occurred, and the suspects' charges were upgraded to murder.
