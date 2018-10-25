Lufkin ISD implementing new fingerprint scanner security system

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD School Board is making changes to its security. They’re implementing new keyless and biometric entry systems that allow staff and students entry into the schools with the tough of their fingertip.
“Our school has been very proactive,” said Lufkin High School principal Brandon Boyd. “The biometrics is a way for us to secure the building, but still give our kids access to the building that need to be in here.”
These scanners keep the doors on the outside of the schools locked, and the doors can be unlocked remotely in the case of an emergency. Boyd said these scanners also had an economical and logistical appeal.
“A lot of schools have used cards in the past," Boyd said. "We had the option of going with the cards or with the biometrics. I think we went with the convenience of the fingerprints because kids ... if they don’t have their card with them, they might not be able to get into the building, but they’re always going to have their fingerprint.”
This new system costs just under $36,000. Other security changes include additional parking guards and a new canine unit.
