Lufkin Landscape Task Force working on permanent way to honor Lufkin All-Stars

Ever since Bud Maddux and the Thundering 13 won the U.S. Championship, the Lufkin Landscape Task Force has wanted to find a way to honor the team.
After the team got back from Williamsport, the task force went to work. The initial plan was to erect a bronze statue of a Little League Baseball player with bronze plaques at a designated area in a downtown location. The group also looked to do a mural on the side of a downtown area building.
The the Junior League World Series happened and the Fierce 14s brought home another U.S. Championship.
“Winning two U.S. Championships is almost unheard of,” project chairman Genie Flournoy said. "They were able to do some thing that no one else has done for the community.
The group went back to work and the original plans still exist but know will incorporate the Junior League team. Two granite benches will also be put in the “Circle of Flags” area in Bronaugh Park.
“To take a team like this and have them complimented for their behavior on and off the field, by coaches, by umpires, by other teams they recognized that Lufkin stood out," Flournoy said. “They embodied the American spirit and brought so much hope.”
The total costs of the project is estimated to be $25,000. The Task Force always uses donations to do their projects. The same will happen with this project.
The group is a registered 501C-3 so any donation is tax deductible.
Donations can be mailed to 302 Crown Colony Dr. Lufkin, TX 75901.
