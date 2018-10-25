EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few light showers will be ending by late morning, but cloud cover could stick around today. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some clearing possible by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day with highs only reaching the lower 60s. Clouds clear out completely tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine continues through the weekend with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 70s, which is right near average for this time of the year. Another cold front arrives Sunday night, but not much chance for rain. Temperatures will start off a little cooler early next week, but will warm up quickly ahead of another cold front that will arrive Thursday morning.