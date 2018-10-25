Mother of suspect in Nacogdoches manslaughter is heartbroken

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A day after a fatal shooting incident occurred at an apartment complex in Nacogdoches, the suspect’s mother is heartbroken.
Michael Brucks, 19, died after he was shot at close range by a semiautomatic rifle, according to police.
The suspect is Paul Gutierrez, 20. He’s in the Nacogdoches County Jail, and he has been charged with manslaughter. His bond was set Thursday morning at $500,000.
Investigators say the two men knew one another, and it may have been a case of horse play with the weapon. They lived at University Club Apartments on Pearl Street in Nacogdoches, where the shooting happened.
Maria Ramirez is the mother of the suspect, Paul Gutierrez. The next morning, she was still trying to piece together what happened. Her worry started after a frantic phone call from her son’s girlfriend.
"She didn’t tell me anything. She was screaming and crying, Ramirez said.
Ramirez decided immediately after the call to go to the apartment complex to see what could be wrong.
“I saw a lot of police officers and the ambulance. I saw the body on the ground,” Ramirez said.
Brucks, 19, had been shot at close range with a SKS semiautomatic rifle. Police say the two were “horseplaying” with the loaded, deadly weapon.
“While they were horsing around with the firearm, the firearm discharged, striking the victim in the head,” said Nacogdoches Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. Brett Ayres. “The suspect fled the scene on foot and officers located him a short time later walking down the highway.”
Police say the two men had no apparent issues, and the shooting was not intentional, so manslaughter charges were filed.
Neighbors told the East Texas News the men had all day been loudly talking smack to one another.
It's an incident still under investigation, but Ramirez can now share her feelings about what her son is accused of.
“Like a mom. My heart break,” she said with tears flowing down her face.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.