Nacogdoches police ID victim, suspect in shooting death

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the names involved in a shooting death Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Greg Sowell, Michael Brucks, 19, died in the shooting. Police arrested Paul Ivan Gutierrez, 20, of Nacogdoches and charged him with second-degree manslaughter.
Police responded to the University Club Apartments at 2807 Pearl Street at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
