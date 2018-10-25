Nacogdoches police ID victim, suspect in shooting death

By Jeff Awtrey | October 25, 2018 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:42 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the names involved in a shooting death Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Greg Sowell, Michael Brucks, 19, died in the shooting. Police arrested Paul Ivan Gutierrez, 20, of Nacogdoches and charged him with second-degree manslaughter.

Police responded to the University Club Apartments at 2807 Pearl Street at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

