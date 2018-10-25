Nacogdoches police on scene of homicide in apartment complex

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police Department says a man has been found deceased at a local apartment complex.
Police say they responded to the University Club Apartments at 2807 Pearl Street at about 7:07 p.m. When they arrived, they found a white male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot to the head.
Officers are still on scene investigating the incident. A person of interest is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing and active at this time.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.