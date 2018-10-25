Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 10/25/18

Big’s No. 3850 at 3019 S. John Redditt: 6 demerits for soft spot in cashier’s area needed to be repaired, ice machine needed to be cleaned, leak in roof near mop sink, water-damaged ceiling tiles, leak at Coca-Cola syrup boxes, and a food manager required for the sale of certain items.
Daddy’s Donuts at 203 N. Timberland: 4 demerits for food stored in restroom and damaged storage containers.
Coston Elementary at 707 Trenton: 0 demerits.
Complete Nutrition at 2002 South First Street: 0 demerits.
Anderson Elementary at 381 Champion’s Drive: 0 demerits.
Daily Donuts at 1010 S. John Redditt: 0 demerits.
