Restaurant Report _ Angelina County - 10/25/18
October 25, 2018 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 2:48 PM

Big’s No. 3850 at 3019 S. John Redditt: 6 demerits for soft spot in cashier’s area needed to be repaired, ice machine needed to be cleaned, leak in roof near mop sink, water-damaged ceiling tiles, leak at Coca-Cola syrup boxes, and a food manager required for the sale of certain items.

Daddy’s Donuts at 203 N. Timberland: 4 demerits for food stored in restroom and damaged storage containers.

Coston Elementary at 707 Trenton: 0 demerits.

Complete Nutrition at 2002 South First Street: 0 demerits.

Anderson Elementary at 381 Champion’s Drive: 0 demerits.

Daily Donuts at 1010 S. John Redditt: 0 demerits.

