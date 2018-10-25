SFA Army ROTC hosts rapelling event to help faculty, staff ‘conquer’ fears

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Faculty and staff at Stephen F. Austin University got a unique opportunity to conquer their fears on Thursday.
It’s all thanks to the university’s Army ROTC program who invited them to an rappelling event to help get the word out about their on-campus program.
I need to do this," said Kim Jones, a SFA staff member.
Jones took the call to action to conquer her fears.
“Never in my entire life. I don’t even do rides. I don’t do anything scary,” Jones said.
Jones’s said it’s all because of one person.
“For me personally, it’s like honoring my brother’s memory. He was killed in 2004 in Iraq. He was career army,” Jones said.
She said that her brother Sergeant First Class Todd Gibbs died in action on December 7, 2004.
“During the 13 and half years that he was in the military, I never truly appreciated his service and what he did,” Jones said. “And he went to nine places for the military. Moved his family nine times, and I think I didn’t know what all he did for us.”
Military professor and Major James Attaway, a military professor, said that at least two dozen staff and faculty took the opportunity to learn of the SFA ROTC program just in the initial morning hours.
“It’s kind of important to reach out to university employees and kind of let them know what ROTC does and give them the opportunity to rappel,” Attaway said. “And learn to trust their equipment and to trust personnel and kind of get over their fears of altitude.”
Jones said she fought her fears in order to honor her brother who died at the age of 37. She said he would be proud to see her overcome her fear and land on her feet.
“He would be like, ‘Yeah,’” Jones said.
The ROTC is considering hosting an event similar to this next year, and may also open it up to students.
