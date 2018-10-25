Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with drizzly conditions possible until the clouds begin to clear out late this evening. Overnight tonight into tomorrow, skies will continue to clear out, giving us mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 50s tomorrow morning. Thanks to all that sunshine, highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 60s. Skies will remain sunny and temperatures will continue to warm into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend before a weak cold front pushes through East Texas Sunday evening. Rain chances remain low with this cold front but morning lows will drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs reaching only into the mid to upper 60s. Temps will warm back into the mid-70s by the middle part of next week with another chance for rain, unfortunately, landing on Halloween.