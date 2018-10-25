Trinity County burglary suspect also charged with assault of public servant

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - New charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from an officer have been filed against a burglary suspect that Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured after a three-hour manhunt.
According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Stankiewicz, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony burglary of a building, state-jail felony attempting to take weapon from officer, and Class A misdemeanor evading arrest.
According to a Nixle alert that Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted on his Facebook page, a TCSO deputy interrupted a burglary in progress at Magee’s Grocery in Groveton at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect, who was later identified as Jeremiah Stankiewicz, “then took off running into the dark,” the Nixle alert stated.
At that point, the TCSO deputy got in touch with his superiors. Chief Deputy Tommy Park then asked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Eastham Unit to help with their tracking dogs.
TCSO deputies captured Stankiewicz after a three-hour manhunt.
“Trinity County is not the place to run from law enforcement,” the alert stated. “We will use every resource available to stop these criminals. Thanks to the Texas game wardens and TDCJ officers who came out in the middle of the night to help catch this guy.”
