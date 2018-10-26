John Ziegler, NHL president who oversaw merger, dies at 84

FILE - In this March 31, 1988, file photo, NHL President John Ziegler presents an award to New York Islanders defenseman Denis Potvin prior to the Islanders' game with the Washington Capitals at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Former NHL President John Ziegler Jr. has dies. He was 84. The NHL confirmed Ziegler's death in a statement by Commissioner Gary Bettman. Ziegler was living in Florida. The cause of death was not immediately known. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File) (AP)