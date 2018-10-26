Injury woes continue for Texans as they loose Fuller V to ACL tear

Head Coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Friday morning that wide receiver Will Fuller V is done for the season with an ACL tear. Half way through the fourth quarter, Fuller appeared to have injured his knee on a deep pass from Deshaun Watson. He was checked out on the field and walked off on his own power. Fuller had already missed one game this year with a hamstring injury. According to the Houston Texans official game stats, before the injury Fuller had caught five passes for a team-high 124 yards receiving and a career-long 73-yard touchdown.