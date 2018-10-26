Joaquin man who allegedly wanted to sexually assault, cannibalize girl in court Friday

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A 21-year-old Joaquin, Texas man has been arrested on child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown said Friday.
Alexander Nathan Barter was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Joaquin, and appeared today in Beaumont before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin for an initial appearance. Barter has been charged in a federal complaint with attempted coercion and enticement and will return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 for detention and preliminary hearings.
Barter was arrested following his alleged communications with an undercover officer regarding his desire to participate in a crime against a minor.
The probable cause affidavit states that Barter authored a post on the dark web asking for anyone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism to contact him, and gave two encrypted email addresses at which he could be reached.
A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety who was working undercover spotted the post. The undercover agent responded, posing as an interested participant who was offering his young daughter.
Barter allegedly replied, in part, “Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?” and then went on to detail gruesome things he would like to do to the girl before and after her death.
If Barter is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary.
