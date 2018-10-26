Juco, Lufkin standout Natasha Mack narrows down her next destination

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - This time last year there was a lot of hype and questions about Natasha Mack. The hype remains but those questions of concern have been erased.
Coming out of Lufkin High School in 2015-16, Mack was one of the ESPN top 100 recruits. Schools from every major conference were looking to land the Lady Pack senior. In the end, Mack signed with the University of Houston.
But when the school year started, Mack was a no show on campus. Instead she took a year off from school.
As last season quickly approached, Angelina College Women’s basketball coach Byron Coleman reached out to Mack.
"I knew she was good, I just did not know who good she was until we got out there and started scrimmaging," Coleman said back in February. “You could just see how dominant she was. There was no doubt she was one of the top two or three players in the nation. She is probably going to be the best to ever come through Angelina College. She may be the best ever out of this region."
The rest was history. As a freshman, Mack averaged 22 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game. Mack finished second in scoring in Region XIV and first in rebounds, field goal percentage and blocks. In addition she set AC’s all-time, single-season scoring record with 667 points. Mack also shattered previous program marks with 399 rebounds and 169 blocked shots. Her season landed her on the NJCAA All-American second team, cementing herself as one of the best in junior college basketball.
So as she enters her final year at AC it is no surprise that the big time schools came calling again.
Wednesday on Twitter, Mack announced her top 10 schools she has narrowed her decision down to.
Those schools are: Tennessee, Kansas, St.John’s, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Wichita State University, Troy, Santa Clara, Missouri and Sam Houston State.
