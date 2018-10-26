LHS students build doghouse for new canine officer

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The newest member of the Lufkin High School Police Department will have a nice, cozy home thanks to LHS students.
According to a press release, students from the school’s Ag Mechanics class, Horticulture class, and other student volunteers built a doghouse for the new canine.
The press release said Officer Paul Jackson has been training with the canine who will soon be on duty and employed with Lufkin ISD as a canine officer.
The dog will be with Officer Jackson 24/7 and will visit all of the campuses in the district.
To make the dog’s transition an easier one, students have built a one-of-a-kind doghouse complete with living quarters and a covered porch area.
