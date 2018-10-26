Lots of sunshine with seasonal temperatures on the menu this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be a great night for high school football in the Red Zone as we will be under mostly clear skies and seasonally cool temperatures.
Chilly mornings will give way to warm and comfortable afternoons with low humidity under lots of blue sky this weekend as high pressure dominates our weather landscape. This gorgeous weather will be with us all weekend long and continue into the middle of next week.
Our next significant storm system and cold front will move in on Halloween night or next Thursday. That will coincide when our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will return to our area as well. This could pose a problem for trick-or-treaters, which means we will be fine-tuning the forecast as we get closer to that time frame.
