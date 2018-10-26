Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1999 file photo, a cross made of stones rests below the fence in Laramie, Wyo. where a year earlier, University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was tied and pistol whipped into a coma and died later. The ashes of Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington National Cathedral. Shepard's remains have for 20 years been kept by his family in Wyoming, where the 21-year-old college student was killed in 1998. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File) (AP)