EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cool start with a few places dropping into the upper 40s this morning. Lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees by this afternoon. More sunshine this weekend and as winds turn from the southwest, temperatures will warm quickly. Upper 70s to lower 80s are expected for afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday. A weak front tries to move in early Monday but will probably wash out before pushing through all of East Texas. Still expecting a little cool down for early next week, but temperatures will stay near average Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds begin to increase by Tuesday with another chance for rain by Wednesday. This means your Halloween trick or treating plans could get rained out, so have a back up plan in mind. Another cold front arrives with more cooler air by the end of the week.