Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate who escaped back in custody

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A jail inmate who escaped while she was at a hospital is back in custody, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Copeland, 56, of Nacogdoches, was captured behind a home on FM 95 North near county roads 388 and 392 at 1:34 p.m. Friday, a press release stated.
“The manhunt started on Thursday night around 7 p.m. when Robin Copeland approached a residence on foot,” the press release stated. “The resident called 911 and attempted to keep Copeland at the home until law enforcement arrived. However, Copeland fled on foot into a wooded area before deputies arrived.”
NCSO deputies searched the area, but they were unable to find Copeland, the press release stated. Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs were brought in to assist with the search.
“The sheriff’s office deployed their drone, with FLIR along with other thermal imaging devices on the ground,” the press release stated. “A perimeter was formed and was maintained during the manhunt. A manhunt continued for Copeland till around 3 a.m. this morning, but she was not located.”
In the press release, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that NCSO deputies maintained the perimeter throughout the rest of the early morning hours Friday. around 7 a.m. Friday, another set of TDCJ tracking dogs arrived to help with the search. They attempted another track on Copeland until about noon Friday, but they were unable to find her.
A Texas Department of Public Safety airplane also assisted with the search, the press release stated.
“Deputies continued to keep the perimeter of the search zone in an effort to find Copeland,” the press release stated. “At 1:34 p.m., a resident in the area observed the suspect inside of an abandoned vehicle behind her house. Deputies arrived within minutes, and she was taken into custody.”
Copeland was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the minor injuries she suffered while she was running through the woods all night, the press release stated. Bridges said that after Copeland is treated, she will be taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail, where the charge of escape will be added to her original charges.
“Numerous man hours and resources were put into this manhunt, and we would like to thank all law enforcement agencies and our community for their assistance and diligence on this case,” Bridges said in the press release.
As a result of Copeland’s capture, Chireno ISD has canceled its lockout.
“Good afternoon,” a post on the Chireno ISD Facebook page stated. “At this time, we are canceling our emergency operation procedural plan of ‘lock out.’ The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has informed Chireno ISD that the inmate is in custody.”
The Chireno ISD Facebook post went on to thank Sheriff Jason Bridges and the rest of the NCSO for their service to the community and reminded people that the school district’s fall festival is tonight.
Copeland had been on the run since earlier this week. According to a post on the NCSO Facebook page, tracking dogs were brought in to assist with the search. The post said the search centered around Highway 95 and county roads 388. 389, 392, and 384.
According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Copeland was taken to a hospital after making a medical complaint. While there, her shackles were removed so she could receive treatment. That is when she somehow managed to leave the hospital.
Before she escaped, Copeland had been in jail since Sept. 17 on charges of tampering with a government record and three counts of theft and one count of failure to appear. A warrant for third-degree felony was filed on her as well.
