Nacogdoches seventh-grader uses FaceTime to help student in medical emergency

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Brayden Taylor, 12, is usually tasked with keeping up with his football while riding the bus to school. A much bigger responsibility presented itself earlier this month.
“I looked down there, someone (was) screaming. Brandon is on the floor shaking. We run down over there," recalled the seventh-grader.
Brayden knew from the medical shows he watched with his mom that the student - 14-year-old Brandon White - was having a seizure. The bus driver was alerted to stop, then Brayden made a FaceTime call to his mom.
It was Brayden’s first plan of action.
“I work for Nacogdoches County EMS. I’m a paramedic there,” said his mom, Kendra Ball.
“I said, ‘This kid is having a seizure on the bus,’ ” recalled Brayden. “ ‘And can you tell me what to do?’ And she started giving me instructions what to do.”
Ball said, “He turned it (the phone) around so I could see Brandon and see where he was laying and how he was laying.”
Brayden asked a classmate to call 911. Kendra stayed on the phone instructing her son to place Brandon on his side during the wait for emergency workers.
"There were some kids on there bigger than me, stronger than me and I asked them if they could help me out and they did what they could," said Brayden.
He complimented his school mates for staying calm during the emergency.
Brandon is shy about the entire incident, but he’s getting through it with a new friend’s help. Brandon’s mom, Kaleisha Allen, said her son has gone to the doctor and is OK.
“We’re just grateful. Thankful,” Allen said.
Others showed their appreciation too.
McMichael Middle School Associate Principal John Mahan had a certificate for Brayden.
“Brayden, on behalf of McMichael Middle School you’re our McMichael Middle School hero," Mahan said during a presentation.
The McMichael students are neighbors, but didn’t know each other. Now a friendship can develop.
A Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson says bus drivers receive CPR training. In other medical emergencies they’re instructed to safely bring the bus to a stop and inform dispatch to call 911 if necessary.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.