Search on after woman who escaped police custody spotted Thursday night

CHIRENO, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County sheriff says that a woman who escaped official custody Wednesday was spotted in a wooded area Thursday.
Robin Copeland, 56, of Nacogdoches, was seen in Chireno this evening. She had escaped custody after she requested to be taken to the hospital Wednesday. She slipped away from the hospital after her shackles had been removed for treatment, and has not been seen until tonight.
The sheriff says if you live in the area of County Roads 392, 388, or 389, the area where she was spotted, you should keep your doors locked and your vehicles locked.
A perimeter has been set up in that area, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs are on the way.
Call 911 if you believe you see Copeland.
